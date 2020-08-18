Spillway gates of Srisailam dam likely to be lifted today

B. Chandrashekhar

18 August 2020 22:32 IST

Over 3.5 lakh cusecs flood reaching the reservoir from Krishna, Tungabhadra rivers

The much awaited event of lifting of spillway gates of Srisailam dam, a common water storage facility for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and a source for several irrigation and drinking water systems in the two States, is likely to take place on Wednesday with about 3.5 lakh cusecs of flood reaching it from Krishna (Jurala) and Tungabhadra (Tungabhadra dam-Sunkesula).

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that Srisailm would realise over 14 tmcft of water in 12-hour period from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The water storage in the reservoir crossed 180 tmcft against its capacity of 215. 8 tmcft around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday in spite of about 72,000 cusecs of water from the reservoir being let into the river course after power generation by Telangana and AP.

According to a CWC bulletin, the flood arrival into Srisailam is expected to keep rising through Wednesday as the discharge of flood from Narayanpur (Krishna) and Tungabhadra dams is on the rise. On Tuesday night, the discharge of flood at Narayanpur was over 2.65 lakh cusecs to Jurala and with supplementation from Bhima, Jurala was getting over 3.36 lakh cusecs of inflows.

Advertising

Advertising

In the upstream, Almatti was getting a flood of about 2.06 lakh cusecs and discharging over 2.5 lakh cusecs. Narayanpur was getting over 2.55 lakh cusecs with supplementation from Malaprabha, a tributary of Krishna that joins its course downstream of Almatti. At Jurala, over 3.15 lakh cusecs of flood was being discharged from the 39 spillway gates and another 19,000 cusecs with power generation.

The water storage in Nagarjunasagar has crossed 256 tmcft against its capacity of 312 tmcft with supplementation of about 70,000 cusecs from Srisailam. In the Godavari basin, about 60,000 cusecs of flood was reaching Sriramsagar and its storage crossed 56 tmcft on Tuesday night against its capacity of 90.3 tmcft. Mid-Manair, Lower Manair and Kaddam projects were also getting sizeable inflows and Yellampally Barrage was releasing a flood of nearly 44,000 cusecs as it was reaching it, by maintaining the storage at 19 tmcft against its capacity of 20.18 tmcft.