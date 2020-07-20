Spillway discharge of flood stopped at Jurala

Although the discharge of flood from the spillway of Jurala project was stopped on Sunday evening with the inflows into Jurala receding steadily, it is expected to be resumed in a couple of days as the flood Almatti is on the rise again.

According to the flood monitoring officials, the spillway gates of Jurala were closed at around 5 p.m. on Sunday as the inflows from the upstream were reduced to 50,000 cusecs.

Hydel units in operation

However, release of about 39,000 cusecs of flood downstream towards Srisailam is continuing with the operation of five hydel units at the dam site power house.

A Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast however has indicated that the flood to Almatti dam in Karnataka is rising again and its expected to cross 51,200 cusecs by Monday morning.

Similarly, the inflows into Tungabhadram dam, also in Karnataka, are expected to cross 33,500 cusecs.

In spite of falling inflows, the water storage in Srisailam reached about 66.5 tmc ft at 9 p.m. on Sunday against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft. On July 14, when the discharge of flood at Jurala was commenced first through power generation around noon, and later through the spillway too in the night, water storage in Srisailam was only 37.4 tmc ft.

Srisailam reservoir started releasing the flood released from Jurala from July 15 evening and in little over four days, the common project of the Telugu States received nearly 30 tmc ft of water.

Water build up

As the discharge of flood is still continuing from Jurala after power generation, the build up of water level in Srisailam is likely to be steady.