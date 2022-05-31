Spillover effect of fuel dealers protest likely today

Mechanism to ensure against losses being sought

Petroleum dealers across Telangana, like their counterparts in several States across the country, went ahead with a ‘No Purchase’ protest on Tuesday in support of their demand for an increase in commission.

They are also seeking a mechanism that ensures against losses, on sale of petrol and diesel on hand, whenever excise duty on fuel is reduced. The immediate trigger for this demand is the ‘huge’ losses dealers, across the country, were left to incur when Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹ 8 and ₹6 per litre respectively on May 21.

“It was a success,” claimed Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association president M. Amarender Reddy about the protest in which an estimated 3,500 petrol pumps across Telangana participated. The number of retail outlets that went dry on account of the decision not to place indents for fresh supplies was not many, he said, adding most of the petrol pumps had stocked up on Monday.

While customers were not put to hardship, a clear picture of the No Purchase agitation would be evident on Wednesday evening if fresh supplies to the outlets take time, a possibility that a senior official in the oil industry did not discount. The official, who did not wish to be named, said oil companies were likely to avoid such a situation by operating their facilities round the clock, wherever possible.

Over the past few days a few outlets in Hyderabad had been reporting stock out, something attributed to a change in the policy of HPCL and BPCL to supply products on credit to the dealers. The trade has also been accusing the oil companies of rationing the product, especially diesel, as more bulk consumers for whom the price is about Rs.25 more per litre, are filling up at the retail outlets.

Tension prevails

Tension prevailed outside a few facilities of the oil companies, including those on the outskirts of Hyderabad, as petroleum dealers gathered in the vicinity and allegedly tried to stop fuel trucks from leaving the installations. Some dealers had to be removed by the police, resulting in frayed tempers and heated arguments. No case was registered and the dealers were let off, Mr.Reddy said.

On further course of action, the association leaders said limiting working hours of the outlets as well as switching off the lights in the evening were likely to be considered.