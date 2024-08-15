Spike in viral infections: Hyderabad doctors offer advice on prevention

The ongoing spike in viral infections in Hyderabad has disrupted daily schedules of people. While empirical data is not available, doctors from various private hospitals said they have been attending to more patients. The prevailing monsoon, which is a favourable season for the viruses to spread, was cited as a reason. They have come across cases of dengue, chikungunya, viral fevers, respiratory issues and others. A few instances of families of two to three people getting admitted at hospitals was recorded too.

Dr. Ankit Mittal, consultant, Infectious Diseases, AIG Hospitals said that mosquito-borne, water-borne diseases are more prevalent in monsoons. Chances of water stagnation is more during monsoon which provides breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“The other form of viral infections which increase during the season are Hepatitis A and E, which spread through water contaminated with viruses. When such water is used to prepare food, the infections spread. This is a reason people are being asked to stay away from food prepared in unhygienic places,” said Dr. Ankit.

Caution for elderly patients

Dr. K Shivaraju, senior consultant physician, Medicine Department at KIMS Hospitals who came across cases of families getting hospitalised, suggested people to continue to maintain precautions at least till the end of monsoon. If symptoms of viral infections are seen in elderly patients, those with comorbidities, doctors have to be consulted at the earliest as progression of the infections in them could be swift leading to health complications. “Elderly patients can opt for vaccination against flu virus, and Pneumococcal vaccine to prevent bacterial infections including pneumonia,” said Dr. Shivaraju.

Avoid indiscriminate use of antibiotics

Dr. Rahul Agrawal, head of Internal Medicine at CARE Hospitals urged people not to take over-the-counter antibiotics immediately after a cough or cold sets in. “Antibiotics act against bacteria and not viruses. If a person suffering from viral infection takes antibiotics, it will be counterproductive: build antibiotic resistance and the chemical molecule could have adverse effects on the body. Let doctors prescribe medicines,” said Dr. Rahul.

He said that since this is a season when many viruses are prevalent, a few tests are prescribed after observing the symptoms a person suffers from. The Head of Internal Medicine also said that a few people are opting for fever profile tests at private diagnostic centres. He said that so many tests are not needed, and they can be opted for on the suggestion of doctors.

Infants and toddlers

While the doctors figure out or approximate the sickness based on the symptoms, they speak to mothers when they attend to infants or toddlers - who cannot speak. While adults can breathe through their mouth when their nose is blocked, infants cannot do so. “So when they suffer from cold, they cry. If a mother says her baby has been crying a lot at night, we get to know the baby might be suffering from cold,” said Dr Lohit Reddy, a paediatric assistant professor.