Spike in COVID cases not linked to the viral fever surge, say officials

March 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated March 13, 2023 11:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana is witnessing a spike in COVID cases since the beginning of March. The number of cases being reported has nearly doubled since March 1. However, health officials from the State say that the increase of COVID cases is not linked to the viral fever surge and there is nothing alarming about the current situation.

The State on March 1 logged 21 COVID cases, and while the number kept fluctuating between 15 to 25 for one week, 42 cases were recorded on March 9 followed by 38 on March 10, and 39 on March 11. This shows that the cases have almost doubled in a span of 11 days.

While there is a lot of speculation about the increasing COVID cases being linked to the viral fever spike in the twin cities, a senior official from the Health Department said that there is no correlation between the two. Right after COVID, there were expectations that viral illnesses will come up and looking at the current situation, there is nothing to worry about. Meanwhile, we have had a meeting where the government has reviewed the hospital bed preparedness and availability of oxygen as people with existing comorbidities may need it, added the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said that the hospital is currently treating 7 covid patients and none of them are in a severe condition. Usually, this is the same time when COVID cases start increasing, a similar pattern was observed during the first three waves. COVID is now on the verge of becoming endemic, people who are symptomatic and people who are vulnerable such as children and elderly should take measures in order to safeguard themselves, he added.