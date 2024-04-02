ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet’s inaugural flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya touches down

April 02, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The inaugural non-stop flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya landed in Ayodhya on Tuesday afternoon. This direct air route, serviced by SpiceJet, will now operate thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

SpiceJet flight SG 611 departed from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 10.52 a.m. and landed at Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at 12.35 p.m. The return flight SG 616, scheduled to take off from Ayodhya at 1.35 p.m., is slated to touch down in Hyderabad at 3.25 p.m. For this route, the airline is utilising one of the two Airbus A320 aircraft leased from Sky Angkor Airlines.

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said: “This new route will open the door for travellers to new cultural and pilgrimage destinations in Ayodhya. Our continuous efforts to serve our passengers better is focused on increasing connectivity to multiple destinations from the city. Hyderabad Airport collaboratively works with the airline fraternity to expand their routes.”

