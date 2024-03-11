ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet to launch direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Ayodhya

March 11, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Hyderabad is all set to establish direct air connectivity with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will start direct flights from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya from April.

According to information available on the SpiceJet website, the airline plans to commence these direct flights from April 2, operating three times a week. The direct route is expected to have a flight duration of approximately two hours.

SpiceJet’s SG 611 flight will take off from RGIA at 10.25 a.m. and reach Ayodhya at 12.22 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The return journey, designated as SG 616, will depart from Ayodhya at 1.25 p.m. and land in RGIA at 3.25 p.m. on the same days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative from SpiceJet, while speaking to The Hindu, shared insights into the airline’s preparations for this inaugural route, mentioning the deployment of the 90-passenger Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 aircraft initially. This choice aims to gauge the response of passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Ayodhya, the representative added.

As of now, there are no existing direct flight options on this route, making SpiceJet’s upcoming service a significant addition. However, Alliance Air is also exploring the possibility of flights on this route and is conducting trial flights for assessment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US