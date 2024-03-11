SpiceJet to launch direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Ayodhya

March 11, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad is all set to establish direct air connectivity with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will start direct flights from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya from April.

According to information available on the SpiceJet website, the airline plans to commence these direct flights from April 2, operating three times a week. The direct route is expected to have a flight duration of approximately two hours.

SpiceJet’s SG 611 flight will take off from RGIA at 10.25 a.m. and reach Ayodhya at 12.22 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The return journey, designated as SG 616, will depart from Ayodhya at 1.25 p.m. and land in RGIA at 3.25 p.m. on the same days.

A representative from SpiceJet, while speaking to The Hindu, shared insights into the airline’s preparations for this inaugural route, mentioning the deployment of the 90-passenger Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 aircraft initially. This choice aims to gauge the response of passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Ayodhya, the representative added.

As of now, there are no existing direct flight options on this route, making SpiceJet’s upcoming service a significant addition. However, Alliance Air is also exploring the possibility of flights on this route and is conducting trial flights for assessment.

