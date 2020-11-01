SPF constable dies as rifle goes off accidentally

Hyderabad

01 November 2020 20:07 IST

A Special Protection Force constable was found dead with bullet injury at Bank of Maharashtra’s currency chest in Ranigunj here on Sunday morning, police said.

A Madhu (31) from Amberpet was deployed at Bank of Maharashtra for providing security to the chest. Mahankali police station inspector Kaveti Srinivasulu said that Madhu’s self-loading rifle (SLR) went off accidentally when he reportedly placed the weapon under his chin while performing duty. The incident took place around 7.20 a.m. “The bullet went through his chin and came out from the skull,” he said, adding that Madhu was found in a pool of blood.

A native of Suryapet, Madhu was survived by his wife and two children, a girl and a boy child (twins).

