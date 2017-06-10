Spend welfare money appropriately: Kodandaram

Political activist M. Kodandaram called on all stakeholders in Dalit welfare to get the government to reinstitute the sub-plan in the State’s budget for Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Speaking at a programme organised by Mala Sankshema Sangam, the all-party JAC Chairman recounted events in Dalit struggle for reservation and rights while urging the gathering to unite in their demand that can be taken to the State government.

“The sub-plan was hard-fought and it was to be protected. It is important for the government to determine where the money has to be spent for the welfare of SC and STs,” he said.

As part of the meeting’s agenda, the organisers revealed data suggesting that the State government was diverting Special Development Funds meant for SC/ST welfare for other works. They shared several government orders showing the use of SDF money for civil works, questioning the government’s moves.