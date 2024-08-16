ADVERTISEMENT

Spell of rain brings Hyderabad to its knees with traffic gridlock

Published - August 16, 2024 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Many roads were water-logged flowing the rain on Thursday evening. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

A sharp heavy spell of rain that lashed central parts of Hyderabad brought the city to its knees with kilometres long traffic jam stretching from Somajiguda to Patny Circle. Near Begumpet airport the waterlogging led to automobiles floating near a popular bakery. 

“From Tank Bund to Lakdi Ka Pul... to Masab tank to Mehdipatnam. 1.30 hrs from MG Road Secunderabad till Lakdi Ka pool,” shared a motorist at 9 p.m. The cloud buildup began at 6 p.m. and it began to rain with heavy gales at about 7 p.m. 

In Panjagutta and  Khairatabad area, policemen stood in pooled rain water directing traffic as the Governor’s ‘At Home’ in Raj Bhavan drew politicians and bureaucrats, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. This had a cascading effect on traffic flow up to Masab Tank and Nampally. 

Begumpet received heaviest downpour of 8.7 cm of according to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s automatic weather gauges.

