GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spell of rain brings Hyderabad to its knees with traffic gridlock

Published - August 16, 2024 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Many roads were water-logged flowing the rain on Thursday evening.

Many roads were water-logged flowing the rain on Thursday evening. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

A sharp heavy spell of rain that lashed central parts of Hyderabad brought the city to its knees with kilometres long traffic jam stretching from Somajiguda to Patny Circle. Near Begumpet airport the waterlogging led to automobiles floating near a popular bakery. 

“From Tank Bund to Lakdi Ka Pul... to Masab tank to Mehdipatnam. 1.30 hrs from MG Road Secunderabad till Lakdi Ka pool,” shared a motorist at 9 p.m. The cloud buildup began at 6 p.m. and it began to rain with heavy gales at about 7 p.m. 

In Panjagutta and  Khairatabad area, policemen stood in pooled rain water directing traffic as the Governor’s ‘At Home’ in Raj Bhavan drew politicians and bureaucrats, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. This had a cascading effect on traffic flow up to Masab Tank and Nampally. 

Begumpet received heaviest downpour of 8.7 cm of according to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s automatic weather gauges.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.