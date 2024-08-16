Spell of rain brings Hyderabad to its knees with traffic gridlock

A sharp heavy spell of rain that lashed central parts of Hyderabad brought the city to its knees with kilometres long traffic jam stretching from Somajiguda to Patny Circle. Near Begumpet airport the waterlogging led to automobiles floating near a popular bakery.

“From Tank Bund to Lakdi Ka Pul... to Masab tank to Mehdipatnam. 1.30 hrs from MG Road Secunderabad till Lakdi Ka pool,” shared a motorist at 9 p.m. The cloud buildup began at 6 p.m. and it began to rain with heavy gales at about 7 p.m.

In Panjagutta and Khairatabad area, policemen stood in pooled rain water directing traffic as the Governor’s ‘At Home’ in Raj Bhavan drew politicians and bureaucrats, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. This had a cascading effect on traffic flow up to Masab Tank and Nampally.

Begumpet received heaviest downpour of 8.7 cm of according to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s automatic weather gauges.