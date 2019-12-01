Speedy disposal of veterinarian’s case is next challenge

After nabbing the accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor, the biggest challenge of securing conviction, that too faster, is staring at Cyberabad police.

Amid the clamouring of “Death for killers” from different sections of society, the Cyberabad police assured speedy justice to the victim. While trying to pacify enraged crowds at Shadnagar police station, the police officials repeatedly appealed to them to observe restraint, assuring that the culprits would get punishment in a month.

The Cyberabad police and other top police officials are citing the example of the Warangal police recently succeeding in getting death sentence to the accused in the rape and murder of an infant. Though the Telangana High Court eventually commuted the capital punishment to life sentence, the authorities are confident of securing quicker justice. Warangal ‘success story’ of punishment to culprits within 49 days of committing the offence can be repeated, they say.

“But the two cases are quite different. In Warangal, no special fast track court was constituted. The case was tried by a special court meant for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” a senior officer remarked. In Cyberabad case, while the offence was committed in Shamshabad rural police station jurisdiction, the victim’s body was shifted to Chatanpally of Shadnagar where it was torched.

The investigators have a long list of assignments for completion. The involvement of forensic and scientific experts is more in the present case to connect the accused with the crime, say the lawyers. Since the victim’s body got torched, DNA fingerprint collection of the victim and matching it with one of her family members is a must to establish her identify.

This would take slightly longer time. In addition to this, the evidence related to video footage and mobile phone of the victim had to be authenticated by forensic experts. The number of accused and the witnesses in Cyberabad case is high compared to that of Warangal.

The formalities of appointing the public prosecutor for the fast track court to be constituted separately for trying the case are among the other factors likely to affect adjudication of the matter.