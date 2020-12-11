Speeding youngster meets gory end

A youngster speeding on a two-wheeler met a gory end, after he rammed into the gap between steel railings installed along footpath near Metro rail station in Ameerpet in the early hours of Friday.
Head of 24-year-old Sai Girish Gupta, a badminton coach, got stuck in the gap of the steel railings. He suffered bleeding wounds and died, Punjagutta police SI Kaushik said. Gupta’s friend M. Ravi Teja, who was sitting pillion on the two-wheeler, too sustained head injuries.
However, he was out of danger, the SI said. The two friends were going from Punjagutta to KPHB colony when the accident occurred around 5 a.m. “They must have been riding at high speed. Somehow, Gupta lost control and rammed into the railing,” the SI explained.
Gupta’s head apparently banged against the railings and got stuck in the gap between two horizontal bars.
