Speed up VCs appointment: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors to universities in the State.

At a meeting to discuss vacancies in the post of Vice-Chancellor to a majority of universities, Mr. Rao was informed that the search committees to fill up the vacancies were constituted. Their work was hampered by COVID pandemic.

There should not be any more delay in completing the process, he said and asked the Chief Secretary to personally monitor the developments.

Later, Mr. Rao discussed the TRS strategy for the Assembly session beginning September 7 with the party MLAs. They spoke about the need to make Assembly a platform to highlight government programmes. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, government whips G. Sunitha, R. Kantha Rao and some MLAs.