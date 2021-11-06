Speed up sanction of SC Development loans: Minister

Minister for SC Development Koppula Eshwar holding a meeting with officials on loan scheme in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

Minister for SC Development Koppula Eshwar has instructed the officials of the department to speed up implementation of sanction and disbursement of loans to Scheduled Caste communities for 2020-21.

At a review meeting held here on Saturday, he told the officials to complete sanction of loans linked to professional skills by December-end and those not liked to skills by November-end. He also told the officials to arrange a video conference with the District Collectors by the month-end so that the aspects to be included in the action plan were finalised.

Welfare of dalit communities, their development, implementation of the credit plan, sanction of scholarships, management of hostels and study circles and their improvement, inclusion of issues linked to uplift of SC communities to be included for the next meeting state level banker committee meeting and others would be discussed with the Collectors in the video conference, the Minister noted.

Secretary (SC Development-CMO) Rahul Bojja stated that a SC study centre would be established in the Minister’s constituency – Dharmapuri. The Minister wanted the officials to take up training programmes to improve skills and employability of the youth.

Later, the Minister also held a meeting on the Minorities Welfare Residential Schools. The meeting was attended by Advisor A.K. Khan, Secretary (Minorities Welfare) Ahmed Nadeem, Educational Society Secretary Shafiullah and others participated.

The Minister stated that 204 residential schools were opened for minorities so far with English as medium of instruction. He reviewed the functioning of the schools and about the nutritional food being provided to students. Officials informed him that 124 schools were upgraded as Junior Colleges this year and 48 buildings were taken on rent for the purpose.

He instructed the officials to coordinated with the Finance Department officials on the sanction of additional funds and rentals due to building owners.