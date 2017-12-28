Speed up HC bifurcation, say TRS MPs

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti has criticised the Central Government for the inordinate delay in bifurcation of the high court in the past three years after the new State was created.

The TRS MPs, who staged a noisy protest on the issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, demanded that the Centre take steps for bifurcation of the high court in line with Section 31 of the State Reorganisation Act. The delay in the bifurcation of the high court was denying employment and promotion opportunities for people of Telangana while several cases were pending adjudication in the courts, they said.

Party MP K. Kavita recalled that there was no delay in the bifurcation of courts when new States were created in the past. It was unfortunate that the Central Government was not taking initiative in ensuring speedy bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court. Terming the delay as unfortunate, she said that several pretexts including non availability of infrastructure and land were shown as reasons for the delay.

The TRS was resolved to continue its agitation till the Centre gave assurance on bifurcation within a specific time frame, she asserted. Another MP A.P. Jitender Reddy lamented that though Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sadananda Gowda and M. Venkaiah Naidu gave specific assurances in the past, no action was initiated thus far on bifurcation.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had addressed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring that the Government was prepared to provide necessary land for Andhra Pradesh, but the Centre had failed to initiate any action in that direction. Meanwhile, MP B. Vinod Kumar expressed concern over the present high court being unable to do justice to either of the States.