Speed up APP recruitment process: HC

HYDERABAD

08 July 2021 19:42 IST

The Telangana High Court directed the State government to ensure that the filling of 151 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor was completed in shorter time.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy told Advocate General B.S. Prasad to suggest to the chairman of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to complete the recruitment process earlier. The bench was hearing a PIL petition on how not filling the posts was affecting criminal justice system.

The bench took up a letter written by HC Registrar General as PIL plea in 2018. During subsequent hearing of the petition, the bench issued show-cause notices to the Home Secretary to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to comply with its directions on the matter.

Eventually, the government through TSLPRB issued notification four days ago for filling 151 APP posts. The notification indicated that it would take 263 days to complete the process of recruitment. This long time was unreasonable, the bench observed. Why cannot the government condense the recruitment time and finish the process quicker, the bench said.

The bench felt that the time for submitting online applications and evaluation of answer scripts could be reduced considerably. This could help in completion of the process in shorter time, the bench said.