Specialist doctors on COVID duty to get ₹1 lakh a month

Pay for doctors with only MBBS qualification is ₹40,000

The Health Department has fixed consolidated monthly remuneration for doctors, nurses, lab technicians and others to be hired for about three months to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the State with ₹1 lakh fixed for specialist doctors.

While inviting applications for various temporary posts, the officials said the last date for submitting online application is May 22. Even retired medical professionals can apply for the contract-basis posts. According to the officials, the remuneration offered to doctors with only MBBS qualification is ₹40,000 and ₹35,000 for Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy doctors.

Similarly, staff nurses would be paid ₹23,000 per month and lab technicians would get ₹17,000. Details of the process of empanelment, remuneration payable and online application form have been made available on ‘http://health.telangana. gov.in’ and ‘https://odls. telangana.gov.in/ medicalrecruitment/ Home.aspx’.

The district of deployment of the medical professionals would be made as per the preference indicated in the application.

The deployment on contract basis would be subject to verification of original documents pertaining to the qualification of applicants. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had stated at a review meeting on Sunday that all the medical professionals who would be selected for the temporary service would be given weightage in the regular recruitment to be taken up by the department in future.