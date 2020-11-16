Special wing for protection of water bodies soon

Task force to be set up for development of lakes and nalas

The State government will soon set up a special wing for the protection and conservation of water bodies in GHMC limits. It also has plans to come up with an action plan on water bodies and nalas in GHMC limits inside the Outer Ring Road.

This was stated here on Sunday by MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao at a review meeting on water bodies. Mayor B. Rammohan, principal secretaries Arvind Kumar (MA&UD) and Rajath Kumar (Irrigation) and other officials of GHMC attended the meeting.

The Minister stated that the special wing would be headed by one of the chief engineers from the Irrigation department and a special commissioner from GHMC. This wing would focus on protection of water bodies from encroachments and also take up conservation activities. The boundaries of all lakes and nalas would be fixed on a war-footing.

Further, a task force would be set up for the development of lakes and nalas to strike coordination between different departments. Officials from HMWS&SB, HMDA, Revenue and Irrigation departments would form part of the task force.

Stating that stringent laws would be incorporated in the new GHMC Act to prevent encroachment of lakes and nalas, Mr. KTR instructed the officials to take up a detailed study on all lakes and nalas in GHMC limits, keeping in mind the damage caused by the recent floods in Hyderabad and neighbouring municipalities. He also asked the officials to study strengthening and stabilising lake bunds.