Special ward set up for destitutes at OGH

A 20-bedded, special ward has been set up at Osmania General Hospital for the destitute and homeless patients in collaboration with voluntary organisation Helping Hands Foundation (HHF), commonly refereed to as ‘Unknown Patients’ for the first time in any State-run facility. HHF will take care of patients bedside needs like cleaning, clothing, feeding, while doctors and nurses from OGH will treat them.

After successful treatment, the recovered patients will be sent to rehab homes or ashrams. The special ward was formally opened few days back by the OGH Superintendent Dr. B. Nagender in presence of senior doctors. Hitherto, such unknown patients were found lying in different corners of the hospital with no proper mechanism for their care. Now such patients and those abandoned on the streets and brought to the hospital in critical condition will be treated in the special ward, a press release said.