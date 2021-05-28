Special vaccination drive kick-starts

HYDERABAD

28 May 2021 23:19 IST

Teething problems experienced in some centres

A special vaccination drive for nine types of workers handled by different departments began on Friday with as many as 21,666 people receiving the jab.

The State government had recently announced the drive for workers belonging to nine categories - LPG delivery staff, petrol filling staff, fair price shop dealers, auto and cab drivers, vegetable, flower, fruit market vendors, non-veg market vendors, liquor shop vendors and media persons.

However, several venues which were earmarked to administer the shot to drivers were unable to go ahead. Transport department officials said that they were awaiting further instructions from the government and that all preparations were made.

The Civil Supplies department began to administer jabs to over 5,700 workers.

While there were teething problems in the beginning like low turnout, the numbers slowly began to increase.

For instance, Erramanzil Community Hall in Khairatabad Circle saw around 130 people being vaccinated till 3 p.m., as against a planned number of 200.

The drive was conducted under the watch of an assistant supplies officer, a policeman, a doctor and nurses. “We sent out text messages to LPG delivery staff, petrol filling staff and FPS dealers in advance so that they could show them in case they are stopped by police. A list of beneficiaries is already with us. Their Aadhaar cards and phone numbers are matched after which the vaccine is administered,” ASO Irfan Khan said.

Five venues were earmarked for journalists – Press Club Somajiguda, Press Club Basheerbagh, MCRHRD Institute, Area Hospital Vanasthalipuram and Unani Hospital in Charminar. The turnout at Unani Hospital was low.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers’ Joint Action Committee office bearer Shaik Salahuddin suggested that the government consider giving first priority to drivers who have badge numbers. The body also opined that drivers working with taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber should be administered vaccines at company offices or at places earmarked by them.

Officers and politicians visited centres to ensure that the drive proceeds in an unhindered manner.

The Telangana LPG Distributors’ Association on Friday thanked Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao as well as Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Gangula Kamlakar.

“We applaud the timely and quick decision on our request for immediate vaccination of our LPG delivery and support staff,” the Association said. The vaccination would help boost their morale and in maintaining uninterrupted LPG supplies. The association also requested that the government declare LPG delivery staff as frontline workers since such a move would ensure monetary assistance for the kin in the event of death due to COVID-19 complications.