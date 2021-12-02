Special task forces doing little about illegal structures

There is little evidence on the ground about any action taken across the zones

Illegal and unauthorised constructions are springing up with impunity across the city, notwithstanding the recently fortified enforcement system.

While there is no tab on homes being constructed against norms by individuals, construction of multi-storeyed buildings by well-known real estate firms too is going on unchecked both in GHMC and HMDA peripheries.

One such venture for a commercial complex at Uppal has been exposed recently when TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy raised a hue and cry on social media about the same. A few weeks ago, another attempt by a well-known developer was stalled by GHMC at L.B.Nagar, midway through foundation work.

Several developers are advertising about the ventures through social media to attract investors, even before any kind of permission is on paper. Some are going ahead blatantly with cellar digging too without proper authorisations.

“I have received one such notification on my Whatsapp, seeking investments for a gated community project in Kollur with two towers and 550 apartments. Even while environment clearance and HMDA permission are pending, the notification says excavation work has already begun,” said Srinivas Nayudu, a resident of L.B.Nagar.

While HMDA woefully lacks the means to control such construction, GHMC’s recent exercise constituting zonal level task forces has not made much difference.

Post the rejig as per the TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification) Act, the enforcement powers which earlier lay with Town Planning department, have been delegated to the Zonal Commissioners under whom special task forces have been constituted. Officials from the Police, Revenue and GHMC are part of the task force, under whom enforcement teams will work.

Zonal commissioner will have the powers to reshuffle and randomly assign the members of the enforcement teams frequently, so as to curb underhand deals. Complaints received through various platforms too will be randomised among various teams.

Most important functionaries are the engineers recruited from the National Academy of Construction whose job it is to inspect all the buildings under construction in their respective areas, and report irregularities.

The Enforcement teams should submit Action Taken Reports about their inspections from time to time, which are to be reviewed by the Special Task Force once in a fortnight.

However, there is little evidence on the ground about any action taken by the special task forces across the zones. Government orders stipulating fortnightly meetings of the task forces are being royally ignored.

GHMC officials, when sought information pertaining to the illegal structures identified and razed since the constitution of zonal level task forces in June this year, only end up passing the buck.