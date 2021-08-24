Special sanitation drive to be taken up in schools

KHAMMAM

24 August 2021 20:39 IST

Educational institutions are slated to reopen for physical classes from September 1

Even as a total of 1,258 State-run schools are slated to reopen for in-person instruction from September 1 across the district after a gap of nearly 16 months, the district authorities have decided to conduct a special sanitation drive in all the schools including residential educational institutions/hostels before August 30.

The student strength in the schools run by the State government and local bodies in the district is estimated to be 1.06 lakh. A little over 83,000 students are enrolled in private schools, sources in the school education department said. To ensure healthy and safe environment in all the educational institutions ahead of the scheduled date of resumption of the physical classes, the authorities have issued instructions to the mandal level officials to expeditiously conduct a sanitation drive with inter-departmental coordination in cooperation with the elected representatives of the urban and rural local bodies.

The special drive is aimed at cleaning the classrooms, kitchens, toilets and the entire premises of the school/hostel buildings besides ensuring drinking water and other basic amenities, sources said.

Sources said that the parents can send their wards for in-person instruction in schools at their sole discretion and the digital classes on the T-SAT educational channel will continue. However, specific guidelines in this regard are awaited, sources added.

During a videoconference conducted by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy from Hyderabad on Tuesday, Collector V P Gautham apprised the minister of the action plan to conduct a special sanitation drive and ensure hygienic conditions, proper ventilation, drinking water and other basic amenities in all schools across the district by August 30.