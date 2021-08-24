Special sanitation drive in schools, colleges till August 30: Ministers

Elected representatives asked to visit school in their areas on daily basis

The Education and Panchayat Raj Departments have asked the authorities to take up special sanitation drive in all educational institutions, particularly schools, by August 30 as physical classes for KG to PG classes and also pre-primary level (anganwadi) will resume from September 1.

Schools up to Class 10 have been shut from the last week of March 2020 and only online classes are being run since then. Higher educational institutions, however, had physical classes intermittently this academic year, in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms.

In a video-conference with district collectors, additional collectors, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, municipal chairpersons and mayors, district education, Municipal and Panchayat officials, Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister for Panchayat Raj E. Dayakar Rao on Tuesday gave instructions for undertaking sanitation at schools and colleges as per provisions so that there was inconvenience to students.

The Ministers stated that it was the responsibility of the officials to ensure safe (sanitised) environment in the educational institutions along with ensuring that COVID-19 norms were followed. At village level, sarpanches and Panchayat secretaries have to take the measures to sanitise schools and anganwadi centres — from classrooms and kitchen sheds to toilets and furniture.

They also asked for cleaning of overhead water tanks and taps in schools, and the removal of grass, twigs, shrubs and bushes, if any, on their premises. The officials have been asked to visit every school/college/anganwadi centre personally before August 30 to ensure that sanitisation was completed in time.

The Ministers also suggested the sarpanches, Panchayat officials, MPDOs, ZP chairpersons and CEOs, ZPTC members, MPPs and others to visit schools in their purview on a daily basis so that sanitisation and maintenance was not compromised on.