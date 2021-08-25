Special sanitation drive in schools by GHMC

School and hostel buildings lying without maintenance since the start of COVID-19 lockdown last year

In view of the planned resumption of physical classes in government schools, GHMC will take up special sanitation drive in State-run educational institutions including schools, hostels and anganwadi centres.

Instructions have been issued on Tuesday by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department towards the sanitisation programme in schools across the State, following which GHMC is going ahead with the drive. The school and hostel buildings have been lying without maintenance since the start of COVID-19 lockdown last year, which necessitates the drive now.

As part of the drive, all the classrooms, premises of schools and public toilets will be cleaned and disinfected. De-weeding activities will be taken up to clear the premises of unwanted growth of shrubs and grass.

Overhead water tanks and sumps will be cleaned up, and repairs to the drinking water taps and connections will be taken up. Spraying and mopping will be done with anti-fly solutions, and adequate sanitation measures will be taken up to prevent house fly menace.

Anti-larval measures will be taken up to prevent mosquitoes, including emptying and cleaning of overhead tanks, underground storage tanks, and cement tanks, besides cleaning of old metal drums, earthen jars, rain water harvesting tanks, coolers, coconut shells, tyres and other discarded containers.

Stagnant water accumulating due to rain, if any, will be drained. A daily report on the activities taken up will have to be submitted to the respective zonal commissioners, duly signed by the deputy commissioners and Mandal Education Officers concerned. A circular from the GHMC Commissioner in this regard directed the Zonal and Deputy Commissioners towards strict compliance with the instructions. Any deviation will be viewed seriously, it warned.