Special round of pharmacy, engg. admissions completed

Classes likely to commence from November 29

The special round of engineering and pharmacy admissions counselling concluded with the Technical Education Department allotting the seats, thus completing the admission process for this academic year.

Allotments are displayed on ‘https://tseamcet.nic.in’. Candidates who have been allotted seats have to pay the fee before November 26 and report to the allotted college or stand to lose allotment.

In the special round, 14,919 candidates exercised options of which only 689 were not allotted seats due to various reasons while 4,674 candidates secured admissions under Economically Weaker Sections Quota (EWS). Nine colleges got 100% seats filled, including one private college and 8 university colleges. One college went without even a single admission.

After the completion of counselling, 22,679 engineering seats and 4,203 pharmacy seats remained vacant out of the 79,856 engineering and 4,426 pharmacy seats available under the convenor quota.

In the university colleges, 726 seats remained vacant and officials said the huge number of vacancies were due to the fact that there were few takers in JNTU Engineering College in Sircilla and Kakatiya University Engineering College.

Engineering classes are likely to begin on November 29 with the Induction Day scheduled to be held in all the colleges. As the officials have given November 26 as the last date to report in the colleges, the Induction Day will be held a few days after that.