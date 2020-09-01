Special revival campaign for LIC policies

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a special revival campaign for policies that have lapsed.

The campaign, which began on August 10 and in operation till October 9, is a good opportunity for policyholders to revive their policies and restore life cover to ensure financial security for their family.

A release from South Central Zone of LIC, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the insurance major, said another customer centric measure initiated in recent times, in view of the COVID-19 triggered lockdown, was extension of grace period for paying premium due in March and April. E-submission of documents required for settlement of maturity and survival benefit claims by policyholders is also being permitted.

On COVID-19 claims, the release said the SCZ accorded priority to settlement of death claims and 21 such claims amounting to ₹68.23 lakh were paid.

Zonal Manager Mini Ipe said the South Central Zone covers Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and has a vast network of offices and other facilities catering to customers. The number of agents working in the zone increased from 1,70,854 as on March 31 to 1,72,408 on July 31.

During 2019-20, the zone issued more than 31.90 lakh new policies with a first year premium of ₹6,999.70 crore. It covered 145.20 lakh lives under Pension and Group Insurance business segment apart from 32.73 lakh lives covered under Rythu Bima scheme of Telangana government. The zone settled 26.06 lakh maturity claims with a payout of ₹16,330.66 crore and also settled 1.41 lakh death claims paying ₹2,060.74 crore to the families of the deceased, Ms.Ipe said.