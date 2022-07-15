Special puja performed at Bhadradri temple

With the Godavari rising dangerously at Bhadrachalam towards the highest level in three decades, special puja was performed at the historic Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in the temple town seeking “divine intervention” to avert flood threat. Similar puja was also performed in flood water at Manthani in Peddapalli district.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar offered special prayers at the 17th century temple seeking relief from the raging floodwaters and warding off trouble.

The Minister has been camping in the temple town to personally supervise deployment of men and machinery, among other measures, to tackle the flood threat, meet any emergency situation and prevent loss of life and property.