Special postal cover on World Mosquito Day

HYDERABAD

20 August 2021 20:31 IST

Permanent pictorial cancellation available at Begumpet Post Office

To coincide with the World Mosquito Day on Friday, the Postal department released a special cover on Sir Ronald Ross Building at its Begumpet campus where a surgeon of the British Indian Army Sir Ronald Ross discovered malarial parasite inside the body of mosquito on August 20, 1897, and won the Nobel prize for the discovery.

The Postal department also introduced a permanent pictorial cancellation of the building in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav for keeping the cancellation at Begumpet Post Office on a permanent basis. Philatelists and public can avail cancellation on their postal stationery during working hours.

The cover was released by Chief Postmaster General of Telangana S. Rajendra Kumar. D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, which acquired the building from Airports Authority of India for its research work, was also present.

Advertising

Advertising

The building served as an officers mess for British Army and was under Deccan Airlines for a brief while. After accession of Hyderabad State, it was handed over to Osmania Medical College for further research in malaria. The building was handed over to Osmania University in 1975.

The Postal department focussed on World Mosquito Day to raise awareness about the dangers of malaria carrying mosquitoes.