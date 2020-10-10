Hyderabad

Special postal cover on corona warriors

Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle S. Rajendra Kumar on Friday released a special postal cover with the theme “A salute to the Postal Corona Warrior” on the occasion of World Post Day celebrated on October 9 every year. He also inaugurated the celebrations for the national postal week.

In a press release, Mr. Rajendra Kumar said that World Post Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) established in 1874.

The purpose of the celebration is to bring awareness to the Post’s role in the everyday lives of people and businesses.

This year, the postal industry showed the world its resilience and determination with its invaluable role in every society in spite of the COVID pandemic, he stated.

Those who are interested may purchase the special cover at the Hyderabad GPO for ₹20.

