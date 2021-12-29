‘Special plans to develop Nalgonda like Gajwel and Siddipet’

HYDERABAD

29 December 2021 21:48 IST

Chief Minister asks officials and leaders to identify works and send the proposals for approval and funding

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said Nalgonda town would be developed like Gajwel and Siddipet, with all necessary infrastructure. He instructed senior officials, departments and leaders of Nalgonda district for work identification and proposals, for immediate approval and sanction of special funds.

Reiterating the components of ‘Nalgonda adoption plan’ he had promised at the December 2018 electoral campaign, Mr. Rao said Nalgonda town’s face would be changed with the introduction of quality features. He reviewed the town and the district’s requirements, implementation of welfare schemes among other issues with officials at the District Collectorate and instructed them for immediate plans.

Mr. Rao reached Nalgonda town on Wednesday to offer his condolences to the family of Thungathurthy legislator Gadari Kishore Kumar, whose father Gadari Maraiah passed away last week.

Advertising

Advertising

Joining Ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, MLCs and legislators, he offered floral tributes to the portrait and comforted the family members. He also joined the family at the ceremonial lunch.

Later at the Collectorate, on development plans for Nalgonda, the Chief Minister said Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao and Minister for Roads & Buildings V. Prashant Reddy would visit Nalgonda on Friday to take stock of the ground situation. He even called up Siddipet’s Municipal Commissioner K.V. Ramana Chary and asked him to take charge of the duties at Nalgonda.

Mr. Rao said Nalgonda town should be equipped with an efficient underground drainage system, integrated vegetable and non-vegetarian market and religion-specific vaikunta dhamam. He instructed officials for proposals to beautify Udayasamudram reservoir with a tank bund, develop urban parks, and for a large town hall with modern features. He also suggested land pooling in the town to set up colonies through planned layouts such as Uppal Bhagayath in Hyderabad.