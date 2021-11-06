Special phase degree admissions through DOST from today

Hyderabad

06 November 2021 01:38 IST

2,19,693 seats are available

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the special phase degree admissions through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) for students who have not got admitted so far.

Students seeking admissions can register from November 6 to 20 with a registration fee of ₹400. Later, they can exercise web options from November 6 to 20.

The certificate verification however will be be held on November 18 and the seats will be allotted on November 24.

Students who registered on the DOST earlier and could not secure a seat can exercise web-options without paying the registration fee of ₹400.

But candidates who were allotted seats in earlier phases but could not confirm their seats can also exercise web options with the earlier DOST ID.

But they have to pay the the registration fee of ₹400.

Candidates who will be allotted seats have to self-report on the website from November 24 to 26 and report at the colleges.

Web options

Web options for intra-college admissions as part of the special phase will be available from November 27 to 29 and seats will be published on November 30.

During the three phases of admissions so far, 1,97,722 seats have been filled while 2,19,693 vacant seats are now available.

Details can be had on https://dost.cgg.gov.in/