Special passes to be issued for emergency travel: DGP

Passes will be issued through commissioners and superintendents of police

The State government has decided to issue special e-passes for those going to other States and other districts within the State in case of emergency during lockdown that became operational from Wednesday.

People willing to obtain the passes in cases of emergency, should apply for them through the website http://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said. Passes would be issued to people during the lockdown only in cases of emergency and would be issued through the commissioners and superintendents of police concerned.

People coming to Telangana from other States should obtain the necessary passes from their respective authorities. For movement between different commissionerates in the GHMC limits, passes would be issued by the commissionerate in whose jurisdiction the origin is located.

The lockdown is being strictly implemented in the State, said Mr. Mahendar Reddy. Necessary instructions have been given to police personnel in this regard, he said.

In a video message, he requested people to cooperate with the government’s decision and observe self restrictions. He further said that police would help people in cases of medical emergencies and vaccination.

Also, traffic on inter-state borders is being regulated. Necessary measures have been taken for smooth passage of goods vehicles and other vehicles passing through the State through National Highways, Reddy said.

Police personnel were seen putting up barricades at several points in the city to check violators and senior police officials, including the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, Anjani Kumar, V.C. Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat respectively, were seen monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the State government had said that certain activities were permitted while imposing lockdown in the State. Heads of departments, district collectors, commissioners/SPs and General Administration department were authorised to issue passes for permitted activities to appropriate staff and vehicles.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the DGP should issue necessary instructions to the police authorities concerned to honour/allow the passes issued by the appropriate authority for permitted activities to appropriate staff and vehicles.