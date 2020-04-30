Special flight at RGIA repatriates US nationals

The Hyderabad International Airport handled another special passenger relief flight operated to repatriate the citizens of the United States of America (USA) from here on Thursday.

Domestic flight of Air India arrived from Mumbai, landing at Hyderabad International Airport today at 2.46 p.m. This aircraft departed with 101 US nationals to Mumbai at 3.52 p.m. The passengers of this flight were to be further airlifted by the Delta Airlines from Mumbai to the US.

All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitised main terminal building of the domestic departures of the airport, which was kept ready for evacuation operations. With the support and collaboration of the US consulate, Hyderabad and the Telangana government, the US citizens started arriving at the airport from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in buses from various parts of the city.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling as part of COVID-19 precautionary steps that included thermal screening, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

Till April 30, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has handled 11 evacuation flights serving over 850 foreign nationals repatriated by various special relief flights city to United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States and Germany. The cargo terminal is also fully operational to keep the vital link of essential supplies completely alive round the clock, an official spokesman informed.