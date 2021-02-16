Special facilities for senior citizens during MLC polls

Counting of votes to be taken up on March 17

The differently abled, senior citizens and COVID-19 positive persons will have special consideration when it comes to voting in the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates Constituency elections for the Telangana Legislative Council on March 14.

The election staff themselves will identify and approach the three categories of voters to enable them to vote, GHMC Commissioner and Election Officer D.S. Lokesh Kumar said during a review meeting on Monday.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar informed that a total of 5.6 lakh voters will vote for the MLC elections. Hyderabad district will have 169 polling stations, while the distribution, reception and counting centre has been temporarily organised at the indoor stadium at L.B. Stadium. He directed the officials to ensure web casting and infrastructure at every polling station. Special teams will be constituted to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, he said.

GHMC Additional Commissioner Priyanka Ala will be the Returning Officer for the conduct of the elections, and her office in the GHMC headquarters will receive the nominations.

Notification for the elections will be released on February 16, and the last date for nominations will be February 23.

The nominations will be scrutinised within one day, and the deadline for withdrawal will be February 26.

Polling will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 14.

Counting of votes will be taken up on March 17, and the polling process will be concluded on March 22, a statement from GHMC informed.