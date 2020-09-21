Special drive for capping of nalas

NDRF personnel searching for a person who was washed away in Saroornagar lake on Monday.

HYDERABAD

21 September 2020 23:59 IST

Administrative sanctions for the ₹300 crore works to be issued soon

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has announced a special programme for capping the open storm water drain systems in the city with a cost of ₹300 crore.

Capping will be taken up for drains less than two metres in width, through construction of box drains, the Minister said while reviewing the impact of heavy downpour in the city for four days. Administrative sanctions for the works will be issued soon, he said.

The decision came on heels of two incidents respectively in Neredmet and Saroornagar, where a 12-year-old child and another person were washed away in the drains due to heavy flows during rains.

Mr. Rama Rao felt capping was necessary as all the nalas less than two metres in width are in thickly populated areas, posing grave threat to residents. He asked the officials to prepare foolproof plans to complete the programme as soon as possible.

Where the nala width is more than two metres, capping will not be possible, and instead fencing will be the only option. Action will be taken as per the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The Minister has issued directions to the GHMC officials to initiate a programme to fence off such nalas. He also instructed the zonal and deputy commissioners to collate information about all the storm water drains in city, in view of the recent expansion of the metropolis. Reviewing the impact of heavy rains in city and other urban local bodies, Mr.Rama Rao has issued instructions for all necessary precautions and also relief measures.

With more rains expected in the next two weeks, he directed the senior officials to cancel the leaves of all the employees, and to be on alert on the field. He asked the officials to conduct surprise inspections from time to time. Officials have informed the minister that the city has received rainfall of 54 centimetres in the last 10 days. Attributing the water logging in low lying areas to the intensive showers in a few hours of time, they said 170 teams are working in the city to control the situation.

Mr.Rama Rao has asked the officials to identify and demolish buildings on the verge of collapse, and issue safety and security guidelines to private contractors taking up various construction works in the city.

Officials have also been instructed to take up the repairing works to fix the roads damaged during the rains. He also asked for the entomology workers to plunge into action, after rains cease, to control mosquito proliferation.