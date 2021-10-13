Special covers on Telangana’s unsung heroes released

The Telangana circle of Department of Posts on Wednesday came out with special covers of the State’s unsung heroes on Philately Day as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Incidentally, special covers on tribal warrior Kumaram Bheem, Chakali Ailamma, Makhdoom Mohiuddin and Raavi Narayana Reddy were released at their respective birthplaces.

S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Telangana circle, visited Pedda Dhoba branch post office in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district and released the special cover. Family members of the legendary tribal warrior attended the programme.

At another function, P.V.S. Reddy, Postmaster General of Hyderabad region, released a special cover on Chakali Ailamma at Palakurthi village in Jangaon district. Mr. Reddy recalled Chakali Ailamma’s act of defiance against zamindars which inspired many during the rebellion against the feudal lords of Telangana.

T. M. Sreelatha, Postmaster General of Head Quarters Region, released a special cover on Raavi Narayana Reddy at Tekula Somaram village in Bhongir District. K.A. Devaraj, director of Postal Services (Head Quarters), Telangana Circle, released one on Makhdoom Mohiuddin at Andole, Medak.

India Post identified 167 unsung heroes in the country. The price of special cover with cancellation stamp has been fixed at ₹50 and without cancellation stamp at ₹45.