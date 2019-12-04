Special court for speedy trial in vet murder

The Telangana government issued an order on Wednesday designating the First Additional District and Sessions Judge of Mahbubnagar as the Special Court for speedy trial of the rape and murder of the vet. The Registrar General of the HC would issue further directions on the matter, the order said.

On the other hand, the crucial part of reconstructing the sequence of events in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian will commence with the Shadnagar court, 50 kms from here, on Wednesday allowing a petition of the Cyberabad police seeking custody of the four accused in the case.

Three days after the investigators filed a petition, the Shadnagar court passed an order allowing them to take custody of the accused for seven days. As the order was issued late in the evening, the police are likely to take them into custody on Thursday from Charlapally Central Prison where they are presently lodged.

The court order copy did not reach the police. They are likely to collect the order copy on Thursday, proceed to the Charlapally prison and take the accused into custody for further interrogation. “We need to ascertain from them several facts to connect them with the crime. How they shifted the victim’s body after violating her and several other dots are to be linked,” the investigators unwilling to be named said.

Tight security arrangements were made in the vicinity of the court in Shadnagar town in Rangareddy district. No journalist was allowed inside the court hall to cover the proceedings. The accused were not brought to the court for hearing arguments on the custody petition filed by the police.

With the Shadnagar, and the Mahbubnagar district bar associations vowing that none of their members would represent the accused in the case, there were no counter arguments from the side of the accused on the petition seeking their police custody.

The petition for their custody was filed on Monday. No arguments were presented that day as the local prosecutor was not available. The prosecutor from Jadcherla district court eventually appeared on behalf of the police.

On Tuesday, notices were issued to the accused through the court on the matter. They were informed that the investigators wanted to take them into custody for further probe in the case. On Wednesday, the court finally issued an order for their police custody.