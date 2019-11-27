Special coaching for SSC students of tribal welfare ashram high schools

In an effort to improve the SSC results in tribal welfare ashram high schools, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, has decided to conduct special coaching camps at 25 designated centres in the district soon.

The coaching camps will be conducted under the aegis of subject experts from December 15 to February 28, 2020, sources said.

Around 2,600 SSC students of as many as 46 ashram high schools will get examination-oriented special coaching in the designated centres to enhance their subject specific competencies and boost their confidence levels ahead of the SSC public exams slated to be held in March next year.

The district recorded a pass percentage of 84.10% in SSC exams in the previous (2018-19) academic year. The predominantly tribal populated district stood at 29th position in the overall pass percentage of SSC public exams in the State in the last academic year, sources added.

Though the overall pass percentage in tribal welfare educational institutions in the district slightly improved by 10.70 % last year, several ashram high schools in Bhadrachalam Agency recorded low pass percentages in the previous academic year.

The ITDA’s initiative to conduct these special coaching classes gains prominence in this backdrop.