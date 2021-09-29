Special camps for the disabled

HYDERABAD

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the corporate social responsibility arm of GMR Group, organised special camps to distribute aids and appliances to 400 physically-challenged persons on Wednesday.

These camps are being organised in coordination with the National Institute of Locomotor Disability (NILD) at Suryapet, Choutuppal, and Shamshabad. NILD-Kolkata is an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

In 2019-20, NILD conducted disability assessment camps to identify beneficiaries and came up with a list of 400 names. However, due to the pandemic, the distribution activity had been suspended. But with the COVID situation now largely under control, the program has recommenced.

The aids and appliances given to the beneficiaries include wheelchairs, hand-propelled tricycles, artificial limbs, hearing aids, crutches, walking sticks, foldable walkers etc., stated GMRVF CEO P.K.S.V. Sagar, in a press release.