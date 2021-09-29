Hyderabad

Special camps for the disabled

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the corporate social responsibility arm of GMR Group, organised special camps to distribute aids and appliances to 400 physically-challenged persons on Wednesday.

These camps are being organised in coordination with the National Institute of Locomotor Disability (NILD) at Suryapet, Choutuppal, and Shamshabad. NILD-Kolkata is an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

In 2019-20, NILD conducted disability assessment camps to identify beneficiaries and came up with a list of 400 names. However, due to the pandemic, the distribution activity had been suspended. But with the COVID situation now largely under control, the program has recommenced.

The aids and appliances given to the beneficiaries include wheelchairs, hand-propelled tricycles, artificial limbs, hearing aids, crutches, walking sticks, foldable walkers etc., stated GMRVF CEO P.K.S.V. Sagar, in a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 7:01:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/special-camps-for-the-disabled/article36736575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY