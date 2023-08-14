HamberMenu
Special awards for five police personnel for service during flash floods

August 14, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Five police personnel will receive special awards for their outstanding service in rescue and relief operations during the recent floods in the erstwhile Warangal district. They will be given the awards at the Independence Day main ceremony to be held at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on August 15.

Those selected for the awards are Bhupalpally circle inspector of police A Ramanarasimha Reddy, Koyyur sub-inspector of police V Naresh, Matwada assistant sub-inspector of police K Sampath, and DRF Special Party police constables G Ram Babu and K Srinath.

According to sources, the awards are in recognition of the exemplary services offered by the police personnel in rescue and relief operations alongside the disaster response teams during the devastating floods last month.

In a statement, Jayashankar Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police Pulla Karunakar congratulated the two police officials from the district on being chosen for the awards.

