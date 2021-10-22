Special action plan for sewerage issues in peripheral municipalities

HYDERABAD

A special action plan will be prepared towards resolution of sewerage related issues in the peripheral municipalities of GHMC in the coming three months, MD of HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore said.

During a review meeting with CGMs, GMs and other higher officials on Friday, Mr. Dana Kishore said that a total 729 hotspots have been identified in the said areas, where sewage overflows are frequent.

He directed them for preparation of separate study reports for each hotspot so that targeted interventions may be planned.

Efforts will be made to resolve maximum issues within the coming three months, he said. Where the sewerage lines are of insufficient diameter, proposals need to be prepared for bigger lines, he said.

The water board has taken over the responsibility of sewerage maintenance in the peripheral municipalities starting from October 1. The Board has received a total of 6,684 complaints through various channels, of which 85% have been resolved, a press statement informed.

Mr. Dana Kishore directed officials to take measures to increase the rate of resolution to 95% in the coming month. Additionally, 91 workers, and 75 hydraulic silt grabber vehicles will be allotted for the municipalities, he assured.