Speaker for adequate security arrangements for budget session

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

HYDERABAD

04 March 2020 23:30 IST

Proceedings to start from Friday

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has directed the Home Department to make adequate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming budget session of the Legislature starting March 6.

He directed the police officials to take steps to ensure that there is no scope for any unwarranted incidents as witnessed in other States during the budget session.

The Speaker, accompanied by Legislative Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, convened a meeting of senior police and State government officials to review the arrangements that are being made for the budget session on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials participated in the meeting. Mr. Srinivas Reddy formally inaugurated the new officers’ lounge in the Legislative Assembly on the occasion.

He wanted the conduct of Legislature proceedings in an effective manner to ensure that the State would become role model for others to follow. The officials concerned should see that there is effective coordination between different departments as well as the MLAs and MLCs so that the budget session is conducted smoothly.

The Telangana police in particular had earned reputation for taking steps for the smooth conduct of the session in the past and should continue the same spirit in ensuring that proceedings are conducted without any unwarranted developments.

The Legislative Affairs Minister reminded that Chief Minister and floor leader in the Assembly K. Chandrasekhar Rao is firm that the Legislature should be accountable to people, who would be watching the proceedings. As people would be waiting for redressal of their grievances and replies to their queries, the administration should be geared up to provide the same during the budget session. In this direction, the police officials should make adequate security arrangements while secretaries and heads of departments should coordinate among themselves, if need be through social media, to review the conduct of the budget session on regular basis.