Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

HYDERABAD

27 November 2021 23:07 IST

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who tested positive for COVID on November 24 and was admitted to a corporate hospital here, was discharged on Saturday. According to the Speaker’s office, he was discharged as he had no other health issues and tested negative. He was advised home quarantine for some days.

