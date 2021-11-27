Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who tested positive for COVID on November 24 and was admitted to a corporate hospital here, was discharged on Saturday. According to the Speaker’s office, he was discharged as he had no other health issues and tested negative. He was advised home quarantine for some days.
Speaker discharged from hospital
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 27, 2021 23:07 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 27, 2021 23:07 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 11:08:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/speaker-discharged-from-hospital/article37729502.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story