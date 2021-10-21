SPDCL gets REC pat

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd (REC) has complimented the Central Power Training Institute (CPTI) of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL or Southern Discom) for completing training of 2,158 personnel in operation and maintenance staff, artisans engaged in management of sub-stations and line repairs.

Quality services

Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy said that training programme of REC would help the field staff of the Discom to improve their functioning, improve reliable power supply and extending satisfactory services to consumers. The REC given a commendation certificate and a reward of ₹1.02 crore for completing the training programme as per the standards specified by it in time.

Mr. Reddy asked the staff of CPTI, human resource development wing and others to ensure improved services to consumers and quality power supply with the help of the REC training programme.