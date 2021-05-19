SPDCL extends bill collection counter timings

HYDERABAD

19 May 2021 22:58 IST

ERO office to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd. (TSSPDCL) has decided to keep open all its bill collection counters, except the ones in electricity revenue offices (EROs), from 6 a.m. to 12 noon during the lockdown period.

Earlier, they have been functioning only till 10 a.m. as the lockdown relaxation was given only for four hours. However, several consumers have complained to the authorities and expressed difficulties in paying bills as the counters were open only till 10 a.m. and they were also not in a position to pay the bill online.

The Discom authorities have also instructed all superintending engineers, and senior accounts officers to keep the bill collection counters in ERO office open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the employees of the power utilities were allowed to attend duties even during the lockdown timings as power generation, transmission and distribution activities fall under essential services.

The decision to extend the time of bill collection centres both in ERO offices and outside has been taken to improve the revenue collection rate. The field level officers have been instructed to get necessary permission from the police authorities concerned for operating the collection counters for the extended time during the lockdown period and also issue necessary identity cards and permission letters to personnel working for the counters, including private agencies.

Meanwhile, the managements of all power utilities in the State have decided to enhance the age of superannuation of about 30,000 Aartisans working with them from the existing 58 to 61 years following the State government decision to increase the retirement age to 61 years to all its employees from April 1.

The decision is also extended to the artisans who retired after March 30 and they have been told to report for duties within two days and the period of absence till the date of re-induction would be treated as compulsory waiting period.