Sparrow Day celebrated

Telangana State Forest Department, in partnership with Hyderabad Birding Pals, organised a special programme at KBR National Park on Saturday to mark World Sparrow Day.

Students, nature lovers, walkers, policy makers, academicians, researchers, and members of the scientific community took part in the event and shared their views on saving sparrows and other birds, and protecting their habitats.

Government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, who participated in the event as chief guest, promised to take up a ‘Gift A Nest’ campaign, to spread awareness about birds. The culture of gifting saplings and bird nests must be inculcated in all sections, he said.

A nature trail and bird walk were organised, with experts briefing participants about identification of birds, trees and biodiversity. A photo gallery by the Hyderabad Birding Pals was the special attraction. Slogan writing and elocution competitions were organised and prizes distributed.

Bird feeders, nests and other models for saving birds during summer were kept for sale at the venue.

PCCF R.Sobha, senior forest officials and members of KBR Park Walkers’ Association participated in the event.