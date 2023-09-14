HamberMenu
Spanish pharma MNC’s facility in Genome Valley opened 

September 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Spanish multinational firm Insud Pharma on Thursday inaugurated its Oligonucleotides centre at the campus of wholly-owned subsidiary Chemo India Formulation in Genome Valley here.

This is the first-of-its-kind research and production centre in India focused on Oligonucleotides research and commercial production. It also ranks among the top five globally, alongside brand companies, with a focus on the U.S., European Union and numerous global markets. The facility has been inspected and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Spanish Health Agency, Drugs Controller General of India and various international customers, the company said in a release after the centre was inaugurated by Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Oligonucleotide-based drugs represent the latest in medical technology and employ small nucleic acid molecules to interact with DNA or RNA, regulating gene expression and treating conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases. This new plant will be capable of producing a novel antisense Oligonucleotide for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The products developed and manufactured at this centre will be exported to various markets, Insud Pharma said.

“Based on the anticipated success of the first molecule, we plan to add more oligonucleotides molecules and continue to invest in research and production,” Chemo India Formulation Managing Director Kumar Kurumaddali said. Chemo India set up its first facility in Genome Valley in 2015 and currently employs 230 scientists engaged in cutting-edge research and development.

